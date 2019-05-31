Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday the Sweetwater Events Complex announced Wyoming Horse Racing will be back in 2019 at Sweetwater Downs, but future years are still up in doubt. More information here.
- After almost 25 years as a peace officer and nearly 35 total years of service to this country and the community, Deputy David Thompson recently retired, effective May 14, 2019. More information here.
- The first sign of the summer season will take place this Saturday as the Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department will host their annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby from 9:00 a.m. to noon. More information here.
- Yellowstone National Park will accept requests for 2019 firewood collection permits Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2. More information here.
Sports:
