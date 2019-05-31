Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 31, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday the Sweetwater Events Complex announced Wyoming Horse Racing will be back in 2019 at Sweetwater Downs, but future years are still up in doubt. More information here.

After almost 25 years as a peace officer and nearly 35 total years of service to this country and the community, Deputy David Thompson recently retired, effective May 14, 2019. More information here.

The first sign of the summer season will take place this Saturday as the Rock Springs Parks & Recreation Department will host their annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby from 9:00 a.m. to noon. More information here.

Yellowstone National Park will accept requests for 2019 firewood collection permits Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 2. More information here.

