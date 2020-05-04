Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Six more confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Wyoming by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site. All six were in Wyoming counties with the three largest totals of reported cases of the disease. More information here.

On Sunday, the Farson-Eden elementary teachers, specials teachers, school bus drivers, principal, and the Eden-Farson Fire and Rescue Squad cruised the valley with drive-by visits to the homes of each of elementary student. More information here.

Today, the Rock Springs City Hall, Urban Renewal Agency, Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, and Civic Centers are once again open. Some COVID-19 related restrictions will be in effect. More information here.

Today is International Firefighters’ Day, a day to honor past firefighters who died while serving. More information here.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted