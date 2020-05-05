Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported on Monday, the county’s eleventh confirmed case of COVID-19 was released on Sunday. On Monday, Fremont County registered another six new cases with Laramie County reporting three. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College released their Board of Trustees approved revised Summer 2020 Schedule on Monday. Buildings will remain closed to the public until at least July 5, with summer classes and Commencement going online. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will be meeting tonight in their respective City Halls. See agendas and viewing information here.

Rock Springs High School will be recognizing their spring senior activity students and spring senior athletes this week and next week. But, will do so in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. More information here.

Wyoming Wildlife magazine’s new 2021 photo calendar contest is now accepting entries. More information here.

