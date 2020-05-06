Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It’s going to get windy later this afternoon and tonight in Sweetwater County and the the northern portion of the state. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council approved a resolution last night which allows the Southwest Regional Airport to receive over $1 million in federal funding from the Federal CARES Act. More information here.

Rock High School to recognize senior members of the speech and debate teams and track and field this evening in the schools parking lot. More information here.

Once again, Laramie and Fremont counties led the way Tuesday with new, lab confirmed, cases of COVID-19. More information here.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday they will resume in-person hunter education courses and internet field days beginning June 1. More information here.

Obituaries:

Harold Walker – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Road Report

Help Wanted