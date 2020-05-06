Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- It’s going to get windy later this afternoon and tonight in Sweetwater County and the the northern portion of the state. More information here.
- The Rock Springs City Council approved a resolution last night which allows the Southwest Regional Airport to receive over $1 million in federal funding from the Federal CARES Act. More information here.
- Rock High School to recognize senior members of the speech and debate teams and track and field this evening in the schools parking lot. More information here.
- Once again, Laramie and Fremont counties led the way Tuesday with new, lab confirmed, cases of COVID-19. More information here.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Tuesday they will resume in-person hunter education courses and internet field days beginning June 1. More information here.
Obituaries:
Harold Walker – Details