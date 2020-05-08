Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 8, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Sweetwater County Emergency Operations Center announced Thursday two COVID-19 related variances have been accepted by the State of Wyoming. Both variances go into effect immediately and will allow restaurants, food courts, coffee shops, bars, gymnasiums, churches and funeral homes to open on a limited basis. More information here.

Wyoming’s new confirmed cases of COVID-19 slowed Thursday with just five new cases reported, four in Fremont County. More information here.

Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation Thursday convening a special session of the Wyoming Legislature to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The special session will begin Friday, May 15. More information here.

Governor Gordon will not be extending the non-business related out-of-state visitor directive beyond today. More information here.

A final Rock Springs “Cruise” will take place tonight honoring the graduating class of 2020. More information here.

Obituaries:

Emil Joseph Bartolic – Details

