Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, August 12, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is reporting that Sunday’s thunderstorms and lightning caused a failure of the FAA owned and National Weather Service maintained Automated Surface Observing System (ASOS). The equipment failure caused Sunday’s afternoon and evening flights to be canceled and this morning’s departure delayed. More information here.
Congratulations to Eastside Elementary School teacher David Galindo. Galindo, who teaches sixth grade at Eastside, is the Sweetwater School District No. 1’s Teacher of the Year. He is also one of five candidates for Wyoming Teacher of the Year. More information here.
- Preparations are underway in Sweetwater School District #1 for the start of the new school year on Monday, August 19. District #1 will have open houses at all schools this week starting Tuesday. More information and open house schedule here.
- Mickey Daniels (real name Richard Daniels, Jr.,) was born in Rock Springs on October 11, 1914. At the age of seven, he became a member of the original “Our Gang” movie series after being discovered in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Wyoming women’s soccer played its preseason Gold and White match on Sunday afternoon at the IPF (Indoor Practice Facility). It was originally scheduled to be played at the Louis S. Madrid but was moved due to the inclement weather. More information here.