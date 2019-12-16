Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming Cowboy wrestling takes the team title with three individual champions at Sunday’s Reno Tournament of Champions. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowgirl basketball suffers heartbreaking home loss as Northern Colorado hits a last-second shot. More information here.
- Many are parents and children attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s free Winter Wonderland event on Saturday. More information here.
- While many Wyoming fish hatcheries do their spawning in the spring, the Boulder Hatchery south of Pinedale spawns their rainbow trout in the fall. More information here.
