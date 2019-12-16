Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowboy wrestling takes the team title with three individual champions at Sunday’s Reno Tournament of Champions. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl basketball suffers heartbreaking home loss as Northern Colorado hits a last-second shot. More information here.

Many are parents and children attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s free Winter Wonderland event on Saturday. More information here.

While many Wyoming fish hatcheries do their spawning in the spring, the Boulder Hatchery south of Pinedale spawns their rainbow trout in the fall. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted