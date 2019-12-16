Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

0
31

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

  • Wyoming Cowboy wrestling takes the team title with three individual champions at Sunday’s Reno Tournament of Champions. More information here. 

 

  • Wyoming Cowgirl basketball suffers heartbreaking home loss as Northern Colorado hits a last-second shot.  More information here.

 

  • Many are parents and children attended the Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s free Winter Wonderland event on Saturday. More information here.

 

  • While many Wyoming fish hatcheries do their spawning in the spring, the Boulder Hatchery south of Pinedale spawns their rainbow trout in the fall. More information here.

 

 

