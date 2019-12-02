Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

0
28

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more information.

Local News:

  • Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball gets an invitation to post-season play and will host the first two rounds. More information here. 

 

  • An 130-year-old board game that commemorates a pioneering woman journalist is part of this year’s Christmas exhibit at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. More information here.

 

  • The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will protect the meltwater lednian stonefly and western glacier stonefly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in a final listing decision announced Nov. 20. More information here.

 

 

Latest Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR