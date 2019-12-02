Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball gets an invitation to post-season play and will host the first two rounds. More information here.

An 130-year-old board game that commemorates a pioneering woman journalist is part of this year’s Christmas exhibit at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. More information here.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will protect the meltwater lednian stonefly and western glacier stonefly as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in a final listing decision announced Nov. 20. More information here.

