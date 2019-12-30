Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

North Sweetwater Water and Sewer District (NSWSD) of Reliance, Wyoming, will conduct a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020, as published by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team went 0 and 2 Sunday at the South Beach Duals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The highlight of yesterday’s wrestling was Wyoming’s 149 pound Jaron Jensen upsetting the nation’s #2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri. More information here.

Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding party goers they will be showing zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving. Additional law enforcement efforts will be in effect locally and statewide. More information here.

Both the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Civic Centers are open today, but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for New Years. The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will have public skating in the Ice Arena today from noon to 4:30 p.m.The Green River Recreation Center will be open normal hours today and Tuesday, but closed on New Year’s Day.

Who will be Wyoming’s starting quarterback this Tuesday against Georgia State? According to the website ontownmedia.com, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl knows but is not ready to reveal that information. More information here.

