Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming Cowboy football will go “bowling” this year in Arizona as the team accepts a bowl invitation to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. More information here.
- Today in Cheyenne, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will present his recommended state budget for the next two fiscal years to the Joint Appropriations Committee. More information here.
- It’s that time of year again! Infinity Power and Controls is now allowing sign-ups for their 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway! Registration is currently underway and will end on Friday, Dec. 13. More information here.
- On Saturday during the halftime of the Wyoming/New Mexico basketball game, Cowboy great Fennis Dembo had his number 34 jersey retired and lifted into the Arena Auditorium rafters. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: