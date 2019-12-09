Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowboy football will go “bowling” this year in Arizona as the team accepts a bowl invitation to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. More information here.

Today in Cheyenne, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will present his recommended state budget for the next two fiscal years to the Joint Appropriations Committee. More information here.

It’s that time of year again! Infinity Power and Controls is now allowing sign-ups for their 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway! Registration is currently underway and will end on Friday, Dec. 13. More information here.

On Saturday during the halftime of the Wyoming/New Mexico basketball game, Cowboy great Fennis Dembo had his number 34 jersey retired and lifted into the Arena Auditorium rafters. More information here.

