Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

0
16

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor. Click for more information.

Local News:

  • Wyoming Cowboy football will go “bowling” this year in Arizona as the team accepts a bowl invitation to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson, Arizona. More information here.

 

  • Today in Cheyenne, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon will present his recommended state budget for the next two fiscal years to the Joint Appropriations Committee. More information here.

 

  • It’s that time of year again! Infinity Power and Controls is now allowing sign-ups for their 11th Annual Bikes and Bears Giveaway! Registration is currently underway and will end on Friday, Dec. 13. More information here.

 

  • On Saturday during the halftime of the Wyoming/New Mexico basketball game, Cowboy great Fennis Dembo had his number 34 jersey retired and lifted into the Arena Auditorium rafters. More information here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

 

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR