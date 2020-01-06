Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Here in Sweetwater County, a fairly strong upper level disturbance as well as an increasing surface pressure will cause strong winds this morning. Weather forecasters are calling for west winds at 30 to 40 mph and possible gusts to 50 mph. More information here.

Wyoming makes CNN’s “20 best places to visit in 2020” list of worldwide destinations. More information and a link to the article here.

A group of Wyoming news organizations largely prevailed in a lawsuit against the University of Wyoming to shake loose public records related to the dismissal of former UW president Laurie Nichols, records the outlets contended were improperly withheld. More information here.

It was a successful Friday and Saturday for the Green River Wolves at the Bill Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Invitational. More information here.

Obituaries:

