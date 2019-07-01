Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, July 1, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Police Chief Pacheco and Fire Chief Wamsley are reminding residents of safety tips and regulations for outdoor burning. More information here.

The University of Wyoming lists 31 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester President’s Honor Roll. More information here.

Shifting channels and numerous logjams have created difficult and unpredictable conditions on some of the side channels on the Snake River between Pacific Creek and Deadman’s Bar Landing, specifically in the area directly downstream of Spread Creek. More information here.

Despite the precipitation and cooler temperatures throughout the region in the past few weeks, fire managers are expecting a drying trend in vegetation that will make the Teton Interagency Fire response area more receptive to fire starts and potential for fire spread. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: July 2, 2019: More information here.

Green River City Council Agenda: July 2, 2019: More information here.

Let your kids cool off and use their imaginations at the summertime “A is for Art” classes offered by the Community Fine Arts Center. More information here.

Lander-based Wyoming Shakespeare Festival Company celebrates its second decade performing Shakespeare’s comedies, tragedies, histories, as well as powerful works by other playwrights, throughout our state. More information here.

The 5th Annual Charity Golf Tournament organized by Rocky Mountain Power and Tata Chemicals will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Rolling Green Country Club. More information here.

During a speech Thursday, June 27, on the floor of the Senate, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, called attention to the federal government’s unsustainable fiscal outlook and noted that a Congressional Budget Office report released this week on the long-term budget outlook projected that our surging federal debt is putting the nation at risk of a “fiscal crisis.” More information here.

