Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, July 15, 2019

Local News:

After last night’s Performance #1 of the National High School Finals Rodeo, Team Wyoming stands in 13 place in the combined team standings. Utah is on top with Texas and Idaho second and third. In the Boys Team competition, Wyoming is in ninth place with Utah on top. Wyoming is 23 in the Girls Team standings with Texas in first place. Performance #2 will take place this morning at 9:00 a.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex with Performance #3 tonight at 7:00 p.m. The National High School Rodeo with continue through Saturday night.

The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in their regular session tomorrow. New business items include a request from the Rock Springs Park and Recreation Department for permission to bid on a golf simulator, a request from the Southwest Regional Airport to encumber budget funds of $133,333 for a potential match on a Federal Aviation Administration grant relating to the Commercial Terminal Modernization Project, and a request from the Sweetwater Events Complex for five Malt Beverage Permits for Wyoming’s Big Show. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Rock Springs City Hall.

This Thursday, the Sweetwater County Library in Green River will be presenting a cake decorating contest with a literary twist. Local individuals or community groups are invited to bake and decorate cakes inspired by books, poems or anything literary-themed. The Green River library location will also offer cake decorating demonstrations Thursday at 6:00 p.m. with the cake decorating winners announced at 7:00 p.m. The public is invited to stop by and vote on their choice for the best decorated cake beginning at 5:30 p.m., Thursday. For more information, contact the Sweetwater County Library at 307-875-3615.

Latest Obituaries:

