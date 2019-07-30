Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, July 29, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

According to a press release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the active investigation continues in the search for missing Aubree Corona of Green River. Corona was first reported missing on July 14, 2019, when she left her party who had been camping near New Fork Lake and became turned around. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area. More information here.

Wyoming’s Big Show opens today at noon with many exhibits and entertainment happenings throughout the midway. The Brown’s Amusements carnival will open at 6:00 p.m. and Trace Adkins will be in concert at 8:30 p.m. The 4-H Horse Speed Events start at 9:00 this morning in the indoor arena.

The Green River Knights will start play today in the A State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Douglas. Green River’s opening game is against the Gillette Rustlers at 4:00 p.m. The eight-team, double-elimination tournament will run through Saturday. More information here.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team tracked and rescued a missing 4-year-old in Rock Springs on Sunday. This past Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue in Rock Springs to assist officers from Rock Springs Police Department in locating a missing child. More information here.

Wyoming Arts Council Board To Meet In Rock Springs. The Wyoming Arts Council board will have its next quarterly meeting Aug. 1-2 at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs. The board will convene in the WWCC Theater Department in Room 1003 beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, get updates on current Arts Council initiatives. An executive session may be called if necessary. More information here.

Scout Jeremiah Fennell put in over 107 hours building picnic/chess tables as his final Eagles Scout project. More information here.

Maria Crnich

Margaret Ann DePoyster Perry

Dale Newland

