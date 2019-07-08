Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, July 8, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Some road construction projects are scheduled to start today in Rock Springs. WYDOT will be closing access to Sunset Drive from Dewar Drive as crews will be conducting paving overlay on Sunset Drive for about a week. Traffic from Dewar Drive and Sunset Drive will be maintained via the Dewar Drive frontage road in front of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce. Also, road work is scheduled to start today on Edgar Street from Kari Lane to Agate Street with a detour in place.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will be having another Family Fun Run tonight. Tonight’s race theme is the Jingle Bell in July Run. Registration gets underway at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High with the race beginning at 6:30 p.m. Participation for all ages is free. For more information contact the Rock Springs Civic Center.

The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll. More information here.

The Broadway Theater and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency are excited to announce the performers for the first annual Wyoming Roots Music Festival. More information here.

