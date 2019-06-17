Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, June 17, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A reminder that WYDOT will be closing all access to Grant Street starting today and continuing for approximately three days. Crews will be installing a man-hole on North Center Street. More information here.

The Rock Springs Recreation Center Department’s Youth Track and Field Meet will take place today at Tiger Stadium at Rock Springs High School. The free event is for ages three to 18. Registration will take place at 6:00 p.m. with events starting at 6:30.

Congratulations to former Lyman High School senior McKinley Bradshaw. The All-State volleyball, basketball and track competitor was named the 2019 Female Milward Simpson Award winner Saturday. More information here.

The College National Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Casper. The Wyoming men finished in eighth place in the team standings while the Cowgirls finished fifth. Panola Junior College won the men’s division with McNeese State grabbing the women’s championship.

WEDA has announced the newest member of the WEDA Board of Directors is Kayla McDonald, Business Development Director for the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC). More information here.

Green River City Council Agenda: June 18, 2019: More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: June 18, 2019: More information here.

Sports:

The College National Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Casper. The Wyoming men finished in eighth place in the team standings while the Cowgirls finished fifth. Panola Junior College won the men’s division with McNeese State grabbing the women’s championship.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted