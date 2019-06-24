Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, June 24, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Saturday night in Sheridan Jordan Hardman of Rock Springs was crown the new Miss Wyoming for 2019. According to Hardman’s Facebook page, the new Miss Wyoming graduated from Big Piney high school in 2015 and is a student at the University of Wyoming. Hardman will now compete in the Miss America pageant in September.

The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission will be meeting today in Cheyenne. The teleconference meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. At the meeting, the Commission will vote on the Capacity Purchase Agreement and Wyoming Aviation Capital Improvement Program (WACIP) budget modifications for the fiscal year 2019 and 2020. More information here.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will present another of their Summer Family Fun Runs tonight. The Color Run will take place at Pilot Butte Elementary School, located at 1003 Summit Drive. More information here.

The Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group will hold a meeting Thursday, June 27. The meeting will take place at the Wyoming Game & Fish Department (WGFD) office, 351 Astle Avenue, Green River, at 9:00 a.m. More information here.

Green River, WY, artist Leslie Webster will be featured in the next exhibit at the Sweetwater County Library opening Friday, July 5, and running through Friday, August 30. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artist on Monday, July 8, at 6 p.m. More information here.

A photo tour of the old Lincoln Highway was the subject of a presentation at Western Wyoming Community College on Thursday, June 20, by David Mead of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.​ More information here.

Congratulations to former Wyoming Cowboy basketball player Justin James for being selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft. James was the 40th player drafted overall and the first pick of the Sacramento Kings. More information here.

Tina Marie Harsha – Details

Patricia Toone – Details

