Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today is Veterans Day. To help honor those who served, the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be serving free breakfast this morning to area veterans. A free lunch and dinner will also be provided to area veterans and one guest at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Rock Springs Fire Department will begin accepting toy donations today for their annual “Toys for Kids” drive. More information here.

Congratulations to Rock Springs High School sophomore Abi Robinson-Kim for winning state championships in both the 200 Yard IM and the 100 Yard Backstroke Saturday at the 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Divining Championships in Gillette. More information here.

Yesterday in Laramie, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half, but came back to gain 69-67 win over St. Mary’s College of California. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team suffered a 66-32 drubbing at South Carolina Sunday morning. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted