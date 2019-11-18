Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming Cowgirls dropped a 66-56 decision to Colorado Sunday in Laramie. More information here.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned 18 cadets to the rank of trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. The new Troopers participated in their swearing-in ceremony in front of family and friends at the Wyoming Supreme Court on Nov. 15, 2019. More information here.

The YWCA of Sweetwater County will once again be hosting the Festival of Trees at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. The event will be Nov. 29 through Dec. 5. More information here.

On Saturday, the Wyoming high school football season came to an end with the crowning on three more state champions. All three championship games were played in Laramie at War Memorial Stadium. More information here.

The Wyoming wrestling team opened up its 2019-20 dual season with a 21-12 victory over Air Force in Colorado Springs. The dual was also the Pokes first in Big 12 Conference competition. More information here.

In basketball action, Oregon State used a second half surge to put away the Wyoming Cowboys, 83-63, Saturday night in Laramie. More information here.

Things did not look very bright for the Wyoming Cowboys football team going into the fourth quarter of their road game at Utah State Saturday. After the Aggies’ Dominik Eberle kicked a 23 field goal, his fourth of the game, the Pokes trailed 26-14 with a little over 11-minutes to play. More information here.

