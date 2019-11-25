Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sweetwater County through mid-day Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow accumulations of between three and seven inches with winds gusting to 25 mph. Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions which could impact early holiday commuters. More information here.

The forecasted winter weather conditions in Laramie has caused the University of Wyoming to cancel classes for both today and Tuesday. While the campus will not be closed, University officials wanted to ensure the safest travel conditions for students leaving for Thanksgiving break.

Despite holding #23 rated Colorado Buffaloes to just 15-points in the first half, Wyoming could not overcome a slow second half start in losing, 56-41, on Sunday evening in Las Vegas. The game was part of the MGM Main Event. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum will host a free Christmas craft event next Saturday at the museum in Green River.​ More information here.

Biologists from the National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, and the Universities of Wyoming and Montana published findings of a 10-year study about bison migration and grazing in Yellowstone National Park in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week. More information here.

Wyoming Business Tips : Your brand is made up of many elements including your logo, colors, fonts and voice. These elements tell a story to users about who you are so that they can better understand and recognize you. More information here.

The Cowgirls scored just 15 points in the second half as South Dakota State ran away with a 67-40 win over Wyoming Saturday. The loss, Wyoming’s third straight, drop the Cowgirl record to 2-3. South Dakota State improves to 3-2. More information here.

The Wyoming volleyball team wrapped up the 2019 regular season with their seventh straight win, 3-0, over San Jose State on Saturday. Saturday’s sweep was Wyoming’s 12th of the year and ninth in conference play. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted