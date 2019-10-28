Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Another winter weather advisory has been issued for Sweetwater County and the surrounding area from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday. More snow, blowing snow, and cold temperature will be affecting the entire state possible record low night time temperatures. More information here.

Sunday officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Community Park Drive in reference to gunshots fired. More information here.

Rock Springs and Farson-Eden football seasons will extend into this week’s playoffs. Other area football teams will also begin their “second season”. Check out the opening round games here.

The Wyoming soccer team dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker against the Nevada Wolf Pack in a match played in Reno Sunday. More information here.

