Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, September 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Congratulations to Giabella Hinojos of Rock Springs on winning the Regional Petite Miss Wyoming competition. More information here.
- The Wyoming Cowboys scored a 53-17 win Saturday to open their Mountain West Conference season. The 4 and 1 Cowboys are idle this week and will travel to San Diego State on Saturday, October 12. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Police Department is still asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a male suspect in a vandalism that took place a week ago Sunday. More information here.
- The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. More information here.
Latest Obituaries: