Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, September 30, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Congratulations to Giabella Hinojos of Rock Springs on winning the Regional Petite Miss Wyoming competition. More information here.

The Wyoming Cowboys scored a 53-17 win Saturday to open their Mountain West Conference season. The 4 and 1 Cowboys are idle this week and will travel to San Diego State on Saturday, October 12. More information here.

The Rock Springs Police Department is still asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a male suspect in a vandalism that took place a week ago Sunday. More information here.

The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in regular session on Tuesday. The meeting will take place at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted