Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Monday, September 9, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in special session today at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to establish the City of Rock Springs project list for the specific purpose tax request. The meeting is open to the public.

Rainfall and cooler weather are forecast across the state over the next few days helping to contain and battle seven wildfires currently burning in Wyoming. Pedro Moutain and Firehawk Fire updates. More information here.

It’s Library Card Sign-Up Month! During September, the Sweetwater County Library System and libraries across the country unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. The local libraries have teamed up with WyoMovies to offer some great incentives. More information here.

Today the Rock Springs Civic Center programs will begin registering for their fall children’s basketball programs. More information here.

With two goals from senior Michaela Stark, the Wyoming women’s soccer team scored a dominate home victory over the Idaho State Bengals on Sunday afternoon. More information here.

