Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 11, 2020

Today is Veteran’s Day. A federal holiday observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Earlier this morning, Archie Hay Post 24 served up free breakfast for area vets and their families. A free lunch will be offered to veterans from 11:30 to 1:30 by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. For public safety reasons, the veteran’s free lunch will be a drive-through pickup event located behind the Memorial Hospital’s Specialty Clinics off College Drive.

Big COVID-19 numbers were reported yesterday by the Wyoming Department of Health in the state and here in Sweetwater County. Tuesday's 1,131 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus easily beat the previous record of 917. More information here .

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced yesterday the Cowgirl basketball and volleyball programs had paused activity due to one volleyball student-athlete and one women's basketball staff member testing positive.

Governor Mark Gordon announced he would use CARES Act funding to assist Wyoming’s economic recovery and boost employment in the oil and gas industry . More information here.

. Congratulations to Rock Springs Lady Tiger volleyball players Brenli Jenkins and Cali Pollastro for being named the 4A All-State Volleyball team. Other area volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State team and the 3A and 1A West All-Conference teams. More information here .

Other area volleyball players were named to the 3A All-State team and the 3A and 1A West All-Conference teams. . The City of Rock Springs reminds all political candidates from last week’s general election; your campaign signs must be removed from all city locations by this Friday, the 13th.

Robert “Bob” Lee Tarufelli – Details

