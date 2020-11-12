Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 12, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Due to yesterday being a federal holiday, the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report was limited. Wednesday’s reports showed only 76 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, 18 of those in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Toys for Kids program will be hosting its first round of sign-ups today for this year's giveaway. Sign-ups will take place twice today. More information here .

Sign-ups will take place twice today. . Not a lot of snow yesterday. The National Weather Service in Riverton showed the Rock Springs and Green River areas officially received less than ½ inch with one inch reported nine miles east of Rock Springs. The major snow was in the Tetons where up to 16 inches fell Wednesday. A foot of snow fell near the South Entrance of Yellowstone Park with other areas of the park receiving only one inch.

The University of Wyoming will transition to Phase 4 of its fall semester this Monday, a week earlier than scheduled , because of the significant increase in COVID-19 cases among the UW community and in the state. More information here .

In response to Wyoming hospitals seeing a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases, Governor Mark Gordon is utilizing $10 million in CARES Act funds to bring additional medical personnel to the state to alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals. More information here .

to the state to alleviate the strain on hospitals and Wyoming health care professionals. . In Sports, the UW men’s basketball team has been picked to finish ninth in the upcoming Mountain West Conference season which is scheduled to start at the end of December. Defending champion San Diego State is once again the favorite in the preseason media poll followed by Boise State and Utah State.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

