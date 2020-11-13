Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 13, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Thursday marked the third time the Wyoming Department of Health has recorded over 900 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one day. Sweetwater County saw its one-day total surge to 73 Thursday. More information here.

from the State Capitol Building. The briefing will be streamed live on the page and televised on Wyoming PBS television and . The Rock Springs Fire Department is accepting toys or monetary donations for the annual Toys for Kids drive. Donations of toys will be accepted at any Rock Springs fire station Friday, Dec. 4, with monetary donations accepted through December 17. More information here.

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a plan to address a $42.3 million budget reduction in the current biennium . This plan responds to a 10 percent cut in state funding that resulted in an immediately reduced distribution from the state earlier this year. Standard tuition fees for the 2021-2022 school year will increase. More information here.

