Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 19, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

The Wyoming Department of Health recorded another 703 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday . That number is down considerably from Tuesday’s record one-day high of 1,162. Sweetwater County’s new case count shot up to 68 Wednesday, 28 more than Tuesday. More information here .

Tonight’s Wyoming Cowboy home football game with Utah State was canceled yesterday . A statement from the Mountain West Conference read, “Due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program, the Aggies are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Wyoming. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.”

