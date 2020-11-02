Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 2, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sweetwater County posted a record one-day high of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday . The Wyoming Department of Health report also listed the county’s active case count at its highest total ever. More information here .

Tuesday being election day, the Green River City Council will be meeting tonight instead of their regular Tuesday nights session. Tonight’s meeting will get underway at 7 p.m. Tonight’s agenda can be found at Wyo4News.com. The Rock Springs City Council will be meeting in their normal session on Tuesday at 7 p.m. See agenda items for both city councils here .

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

