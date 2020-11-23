Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 23, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

After a relatively small 220, new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health Saturday, Sunday’s new case number rocketed back up to 742 . Sweetwater County’s new case number more than doubled Sunday, going from 22 on Saturday to 50 on Sunday. More information here .

A Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office deputy was treated and released for minor injuries Saturday after she was nearly run over by a wanted suspect attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. More information here .

Saturday after she was nearly run over by a wanted suspect attempting to flee the scene of a traffic stop. . The Wyoming High School winter sports season starts up today. Practice sessions may begin for wrestling and boys and girls basketball teams, with their first contests being no sooner than December 10. Boys swimming teams can begin their practice sessions next Monday, Nov. 30, with competition starting as early as December 10.

Some good news from the folks at the National Weather Service. The December, January, and February long term forecasts are calling for above-normal temperatures. During that same three-month period, normal to a bit below-normal precipitation amounts are expected. The northeastern part of the state is not as fortunate as they are looking at below normal temperature with higher than normal precipitation amounts throughout all of Wyoming’s northern half.

Recently area football players and coaches were honored with selection to the All-State football teams. See a listing of area players named here.

