Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 25, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped dramatically on Tuesday after Monday’s record-setting day. Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 415 new cases of the virus with just 16 cases in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 415 new cases of the virus with just 16 cases in Sweetwater County. More information here. Those folks planning to do some traveling today shouldn’t have any problems around our area , but if you’re heading up north, snow is expected this afternoon and this evening, with accumulations of three to five inches forecast in the higher elevations of Yellowstone and the Tetons. Afton, Jackson, and the Dubois area are expecting around an inch of accumulation later today and this evening. If you’re traveling to the central part of the state, no snow, but strong winds are expected today in Natrona County, with Casper’s winds gusting to near 50 mph. The northeast corner of the state will be warm today with highs near 50, but Gillette and Sheridan are both forecasting possible snow later tonight.

, but if you’re heading up north, snow is expected this afternoon and this evening, with accumulations of three to five inches forecast in the higher elevations of Yellowstone and the Tetons. Afton, Jackson, and the Dubois area are expecting around an inch of accumulation later today and this evening. If you’re traveling to the central part of the state, no snow, but strong winds are expected today in Natrona County, with Casper’s winds gusting to near 50 mph. The northeast corner of the state will be warm today with highs near 50, but Gillette and Sheridan are both forecasting possible snow later tonight. Several churches in Rock Springs are coming together for a special Thanksgiving service tonight. More information and a link to view via Zoom here.

Advertisement

The current COVID-19 pandemic did not stop people from visiting Grand Teton National Park or Yellowstone National Park in October. According to officials, Grand Teton National Park hosted over 351,000 recreation visits last month. That’s an 88% increase compared to October 2019. Yellowstone’s October visitation was even more impressive at just over 360,000 visits, up 110% for last October. Both park’s visitation numbers are all-time records for October.

According to officials, Grand Teton National Park hosted over 351,000 recreation visits last month. That’s an 88% increase compared to October 2019. Yellowstone’s October visitation was even more impressive at just over 360,000 visits, up 110% for last October. Both park’s visitation numbers are all-time records for October. Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Cowboys will hope to play their first football game in three weeks. The Pokes will be at ULNV with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 12:30.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Margaret Moneyhun – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted