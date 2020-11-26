Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 26, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

Wyoming’s set a positive COVID-19 record Wednesday with 1,912 recoveries of the virus as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health . One of the state’s new cases is Governor Mark Gordon. Both Sweetwater County and the state saw their active case counts of COVID-19 drop. More information here .

The City of Rock Springs and Green River government offices will be closed today and Friday. This includes both the city police department's main offices. The Rock Springs Family Recreation Center will reopen normal hours on Friday, but the Rock Springs Civic Center will not reopen until Saturday. The Green River Recreation Center is closed today but opens normal hours on Friday.

Yesterday, the Rock Springs Main Street/ Urban Renewal Agency announced the cancellation of some upcoming December events . Cancellations include the Christmas Llamas on Dec. 5 and Dec 12, the Dec. 12 Bar J Wranglers Christmas Concert, and the annual showing of the Polar Express movie at Broadway Theater. The Rock Springs URA stated the Governor’s latest orders and spiking infections make the economic feasibility of several events impossible to host this season.

The Wyoming Cowboys will be playing football Friday afternoon in Las Vegas against UNLV. That game is scheduled to kick-off at 2 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on WyoRadio's 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99 KSIT.com beginning at 12:30. Yesterday, Wyoming's Athletic Department announced Wyoming's football game against New Mexico scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, will also be played in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 guidelines in the state of New Mexico. The game originally was to be played in Albuquerque.

