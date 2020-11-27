Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 27, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Sponsor

Local News:

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there was no updated information Thursday from the Wyoming Department of Health concerning COVID-19 statistics in the state and Sweetwater County. The state’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was updated Thursday, showing 224 statewide patients, two of which were in Sweetwater County. More information here .

. A Wyoming inmate died Thursday from a suspected suicide at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyoming. More information here.

Food banks in Wyoming and across the nation see unprecedented demand in the wake of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Woodell of the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies stated they deliver up to 80 percent more food each month over previous years. Woodell expects the challenge of providing food for those state residents in need to last for another 18 months, even after a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available.

Advertisement

Both the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Green River Recreation Centers are open today. The Rock Springs Civic Center will remain closed today and will reopen Saturday. The city of Rock Springs and Green River government offices and city police department’s business offices remain closed today.

The Rock Springs Civic Center will remain closed today and will reopen Saturday. The city of Rock Springs and Green River government offices and city police department’s business offices remain closed today. After having their last two games canceled, the Wyoming Cowboys will hit the gridiron this afternoon in Las Vegas against UNLV. The Pokes enter today’s contest with a 1-2 season mark while UNLV is 0-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the pregame show at 12:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Yesterday in Mountain West play, Utah State beat New Mexico 41-27, Colorado State at Air Force was canceled.

The Pokes enter today’s contest with a 1-2 season mark while UNLV is 0-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. with the pregame show at 12:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Yesterday in Mountain West play, Utah State beat New Mexico 41-27, Colorado State at Air Force was canceled. The Wyoming Cowboy basketball season under new head coach Jeff Linder will play their first game of the season Saturday in Laramie. The Cowboys will host Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is a 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted