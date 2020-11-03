Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 3, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The campaigning is basically over and now it’s time for the voter’s voice to be heard as it is election day locally and across the nation. In Wyoming, polls will be open until 7 p.m. You can find a complete list of Sweetwater County voting locations click here . Local and statewide election results will be broadcast live on the Wyo4News Facebook page beginning at 7 p.m.

Even though it is election night, the Rock Springs City Council will be meeting tonight at 7 in their regular session at City Hall.

The surge in Wyoming's new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Monday, with the Wyoming Department of Health reporting the state's second-highest one day total while 16 new cases were recorded in Sweetwater County. More information here .

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced Monday their testing station will no longer be giving Rapid Abbott Tests to the students and staff of the local schools. More information here.

Yesterday, Governor Mark Gordon's Office released a statement concerning the governor's potential exposure to COVID-19 . The release stated Gordon had potential exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at a recent meeting in which "all attendees took precautionary measures, including the wearing of masks for the entirety of the meeting." Upon notification, the Governor took a rapid test, which came back negative for COVID-19. He is currently awaiting the results of a second test. At last report, Gordon is self-quarantining for 14 days.

Yesterday the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced that Susie Von Ahrens is their Volunteer of the Month for October. Von Ahrens served on the organization's Arts & Culture committee.

Congratulations to Wyoming Cowboy linebacker Charles Hicks who was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Wyoming's 31-7 home victory over Hawai'i last Friday. More information here .

The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Monday that the Cowboy basketball program would enter a pause of activity due to one student-athlete testing positive. Wyoming Athletics issued the pause. All men's basketball student-athletes are currently in quarantine.

Latest Obituaries:

Mauricio Mendez Montero – Details

Links to National and International News:

