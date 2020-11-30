Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 30, 2020

Here is a recap of this morning’s top Wyo4News stories.

Local News:

After three straight reports of recoveries of COVID-19 outnumbering new cases , Sunday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed that the trend came to an end. Sweetwater County’s new case total on Sunday was listed at 29. More information here.

High school basketball and wrestling teams started their practice seasons last Monday, with games beginning no earlier than Dec. 10. The Rock Springs Fire Department is still collecting toys for their annual toy giveaway. New toys for children up to 12 are needed and can be dropped off at any Rock Springs Fire Department station until December 11. Cash donations to purchase toys are also being accepted. According to a recent Facebook post, items for children two and under and age nine to 12 could use some focus. The gifts will be distributed on Saturday, December 19, to those children who have been registered.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is inviting the public to participate in helping to develop a long-term feedgrounds management plan beginning with a series of virtual meetings in December. More information here .

at the Double-A in Laramie. . That mysterious silver monolith placed in the Utah desert has disappeared less than 10 days after it was spotted by wildlife biologists performing a helicopter survey of bighorn sheep. The Utah Department of Public Safety said biologists spotted the 11-foot-tall all shiny metal monolith on Nov. 18. A video of the discovery went viral, causing many people to hike to the undisclosed location. By Saturday, the monolith was gone, replaced by a triangular-shaped piece of metal covering the hole.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

