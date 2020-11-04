Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 4, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County election officials said over 16,000 voters participated in yesterday’s general election. Here are some local contested results. In the Rock Springs City Council races, Larry Hickerson defeated incumbent Ryan Green in the Ward III race while Brent Bettolo won over Rose Moseby in Ward IV. In Green River, Sherry Buchman defeated Tom Murphy in Ward I.

Lauren Schoenfeld and Mary Thoman both won seats in the Sweetwater County Commissioner race.

In the State Office contested races, John Kolb won a tight race over incumbent Lisa Anselmi-Dalton in Senate District 12. Marshall Burt won in House District 39, and Mark Baker won the House District 60 race with Jerry Paxton victorious in House District 47.

In statewide races, Republican Cynthia Lummis won the open U.S. Senate seat of retiring Senator Mike Enzi while Republican Liz Cheney won her third term as Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House.

Election results will not be official until later this week.

New lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 did not take a break for the state’s general election Tuesday. Another 340 new cases were reported in the state by the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County added 20 new cases Tuesday. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 reported Monday three students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 . More information here .

. . Sweetwater County School District # 2 reported two staff members at Harrison Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member from Monroe Elementary School and one from Green River High School. Because of preventative measures taken, there will be no other students or staff quarantined as a result.

