Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: November 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

After the last three days of being in the mid-300s to over 400, Wednesday’s Wyoming new case count of COVID-19 was shown to be 276 by the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County registered another 14 new cases Wednesday. More information here .

by the Wyoming Department of Health. Sweetwater County registered another 14 new cases Wednesday. . The state’s COVID-19 death toll took a big leap Wednesday , with 12 more reported by the WDH. Two of those death recorded in Sweetwater County. More information here .

, with 12 more reported by the WDH. Two of those death recorded in Sweetwater County. . If you have some business to take care of at the Rock Springs City Hall this week, make sure you do so today as the building will be closed Friday. Rocky Mountain Power is scheduled to be performing a transformer replacement causing the building to have no power. This power loss will also affect the Rock Springs Police Department offices, which will also be closed to the public Friday. The Rock Springs City Hall will stay open until 6 p.m. tonight to accommodate for tomorrow’s closure.

Advertisement

Those traveling or staying in Albany County will be required to wear a face-covering outside of any personal residence starting tomorrow at 5 p.m. Wyoming State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has issued that Public Health Order. More information .

at 5 p.m. Wyoming State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has issued that Public Health Order. . Tonight the Wyoming Cowboys will be looking for their second straight win when they travel to CSU in the annual “Border War” football game. The pregame will start at 5:30 with kickoff at 7 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Utah State and Nevada will also meet tonight.

The pregame will start at 5:30 with kickoff at 7 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com. Utah State and Nevada will also meet tonight. The Rock Springs Lady Tiger swim team will start competition today in the 4A Wyoming High School Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship. The two-day meet in Laramie will conclude Friday. Green River, Lyman, and Sublette County will begin their 2020 state swim meet on Friday, which will also be in Laramie.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Dennis “March” Mark Rebeck – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted