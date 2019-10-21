Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Oct, 21, 2019, Monday

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Today through Wednesday, students in seventh and tenth grades from across Sweetwater County will participate in Life RU Ready? Program, the life-simulation health fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

The Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments will be observing National Take-Back Day this Saturday, October 26. This is the day when area residents can drop off unneeded, unwanted or expired medications. The Green River PD will be at the Green River Smith’s Food and Drug this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while the Rock Springs PD will be at Rock Springs Smith’s Food and Drug, Albertsons and Walmart locations.

A new student organization on the Western Wyoming Community College campus is working to change perceptions people may have when it comes to conservative political ideas. Turning Points USA is a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets and limited government. More information here.

Western Wyoming Community College and Downtown Rock Springs will host Jose Antonio Vargas on campus and in the community on Oct. 25 and 26. Vargas is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Emmy-nominated filmmaker, and Tony-nominated producer. More information here.

Gov. Mark Gordon’s chief energy adviser Randall Luthi is the keynote speaker at the annual Energy Law and Policy in the Rockies conference Friday, Oct. 25 at the University of Wyoming. More information here.

Nearly 40 students, parents, and their school teachers attended a field trip to the WGFD Green River Region Office to learn more about how the Kokanee salmon in the Green River and Flaming Gorge Reservoir complete their life cycle and how they are part of the food web or food chain in nature. More information here.

