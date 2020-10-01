Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday morning around 8:30, the Rock Springs Police Department received information regarding a potential threat that was to occur at Rock Springs Junior High School. One juvenile suspect is being investigated. More information here.
- Wyoming has surpassed the 5,000 mark in total cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health since the pandemic began in March 2020. Recoveries now over 4,000. More information here.
- Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the University of Wyoming’s wrestling team have caused the program to suspended all activities. More information here.
- The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is now listed at over 100,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Wyoming communities and have not been extended into Colorado. More information here.
- The Rock Springs Tigers find themselves ranked at #5 in this week’s 4A WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Farson-Eden and Moutain View stay at #1. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming will be offering a live-streamed performance tonight. Details and a link to the performance provided here.
Latest Obituaries:
Susan Marie Crider-Lewis – Details