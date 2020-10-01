Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday morning around 8:30, the Rock Springs Police Department received information regarding a potential threat that was to occur at Rock Springs Junior High School. One juvenile suspect is being investigated. More information here .

Wyoming has surpassed the 5,000 mark in total cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health since the pandemic began in March 2020. Recoveries now over 4,000. More information here.

Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the University of Wyoming's wrestling team have caused the program to suspended all activities. More information here.

The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is now listed at over 100,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Wyoming communities and have not been extended into Colorado. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers find themselves ranked at #5 in this week's 4A WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Farson-Eden and Moutain View stay at #1. More information here.

The University of Wyoming will be offering a live-streamed performance tonight. Details and a link to the performance provided here.

Latest Obituaries:

Susan Marie Crider-Lewis – Details

