Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 1, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

  • Yesterday morning around 8:30, the Rock Springs Police Department received information regarding a potential threat that was to occur at Rock Springs Junior High School. One juvenile suspect is being investigated. More information here.
  • Wyoming has surpassed the 5,000 mark in total cases of COVID-19 reported by the Wyoming Department of Health since the pandemic began in March 2020. Recoveries now over 4,000.  More information here.
  • Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts among the University of Wyoming’s wrestling team have caused the program to suspended all activities. More information here.

 

  • The Mullen Fire in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest is now listed at over 100,000 acres. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect for Wyoming communities and have not been extended into Colorado. More information here.
  • The Rock Springs Tigers find themselves ranked at #5 in this week’s 4A WyoPreps Coaches and Media Football Poll. Farson-Eden and Moutain View stay at #1. More information here.
  • The University of Wyoming will be offering a live-streamed performance tonight. Details and a link to the performance provided here.

 

Latest Obituaries:

Susan Marie Crider-Lewis – Details

