Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 11, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Halliburton has laid off 650 employees in four western states from New Mexico to North Dakota, including Wyoming. Some of those layoffs affect employees of their Rock Springs operations. More information here.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon’s office announced Thursday the U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded the City of Kemmerer $138,950 in grant funding to support redevelopment and revitalization. More information here.

A 17-year-old South Dakota boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shayna Ritthaler, of Moorcroft, Wyoming. The 16-year-old went missing on October 3, 2019. The accused’s bond has been set at $1 million. More information here.

Big high school football games are on tap for local and area teams today and tonight. The Rock Springs Tigers, Green River Wolves are home. See the complete area schedule here.

Wyoming volleyball earned its first conference sweep of the season Thursday night as the Cowgirls quickly dispatched of San Diego State. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Thomas Joseph Lavery JR. – Details

Dixon Kean McElhannon – Details

