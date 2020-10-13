Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 13, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Someone is waking up this morning a millionaire, and they may well live in Sweetwater County. Yesterday, the WyoLotto announced that the winning ticket for the $2,251,267 jackpot was sold at a Kum & Go convenience store in Rock Springs. The jackpot is the second-largest in WyoLotto history. The winning numbers were 1-7-28-30-34. No word if the holder of the winning ticket has come forward.

Wyoming's uptick in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Monday with 152 cases reported by the Wyoming Department of Health website. Sweetwater County was one of five counties in the state to record no new cases. More information here.

Wyoming residents are reporting more anxiety about the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Over one-third of Wyomingites surveyed say they're very or fairly anxious about the spread of COVID-19 in the state. More information and survey results here.

As of 8:35 p.m. Monday, the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest was listed at 176,047 acres with containment improving to 30%. More information here .

. Motorists and residents in Green River are reminded that crack sealing on some city streets will be occurring this week. City officials are asking residents in the affected areas to not park any vehicles on the streets during their scheduled street maintenance day. A map of the affected areas can be found at Wyo4News.com. In Rock Springs, the M Street Underpass will be closed starting tomorrow for infrastructure replacement. That closure is expected to last for approximately 12 days.

In Rock Springs, the M Street Underpass will be closed starting tomorrow for infrastructure replacement. That closure is expected to last for approximately 12 days. High Wind Watch in Sublette and Converse counties today. Carbon, Albany, and Laramie counties under High Wind Warnings with portions of I-80 experiencing wind gusts of between 40 and 65 mph with some higher elevations experiencing wind gusts to 80 mph.

Latest Obituaries:

John Alfred Smith – Details

