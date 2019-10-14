Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 14, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sunday afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office released details of the death of a 28-year-old Sweetwater County jail inmate. According to the press release, yesterday at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies at Sweetwater County Detention Center discovered that a 28-year-old male inmate was experiencing a medical emergency in his cell. More information here.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for areas of Sweetwater, Freemont, Carbon, and Uinta Counties today from noon until 7 p.m. Higher elevations in the area could feature winds gust to near 30 mph with humidity levels at 15%. Please be cautious with any burning activities and driving in high grassy areas.

Today is Columbus Day, and some states and cities, Indigenous Peoples Day. It is also one of eight federal holidays, meaning federal government offices are closed and there will be no mail delivery. Many banks are also closed but UPS and FedEx are scheduled to make regular deliveries.

The home-field advantage was no advantage Sunday for the Wyoming soccer team as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Fresno State. More information here.

