Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 14, 2020

Local News:
- Starting today the M Street Underpass in Rock Springs will be closed to traffic for approximately the next 12 days as infrastructure replacement work will take place. Tomorrow, the WYDOT will be closing exit 91 into Green River in order to remove a high mast tower light that collapsed during last month’s wind storm. The closure is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday. While exit 91 will be shut down for a time, Green River will still be accessible to westbound I-80 traffic by way of exit 89 on the west end of town.
- The surge in Wyoming’s new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 lessened a bit Tuesday. Sweetwater County added five new cases to their total with one hospitalization. More information here.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is at 80% of its goal to sell 2,020 Wyoming Wildlife Conservation license plates by the end of the year. More information here.
- According to the website, YellowstoneInsider.com, Xanterra (Ex-an-tear-a) will be not be offering guest lodging this winter at the Old Faithful Snow Lodge. The Snow Lodge was originally scheduled to close on Oct. 25 but instead closed yesterday. The associated campground closed on October 11. Yellowstone Park’s south, west, and east entrances are scheduled to close for winter on Nov. 2. The north entrance road will remain open.
- Tuesday, the University of Wyoming Athletic Department announced the kickoff time for the Cowboys season-opening game at Nevada. The Pokes and Wolfpack will square off beginning at 5 p.m. Mountain Time on Saturday, Oct. 24. Wyoming’s home opener against Hawaii has been moved to Friday, Oct. 30 with a 7:45 p.m. start time.
And speaking of UW sports, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will start practice sessions today. The Cowgirls open conference play on Dec. 31. The non-conference schedule has yet to be announced.
Latest Obituaries:
