Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yes, it was a windy Wednesday in Wyoming. The US Weather Service in Riverton was showing as of 6 p.m. yesterday, the peak wind gust in Rock Springs was 63 mph. Winds over 80 mph elsewhere. More information here.
- After yesterday’s smaller than recent counts of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health’s total surged to 174 yesterday. Sweetwater County with just one. More information here.
- On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon announced free, at-home COVID-19 testing to the state residents. The saliva test allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a healthcare provider. More information here.
- Reminder to commuters, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing I-80 westbound exit 91 into Green River this morning between 8 a.m. and noon. Road crews will be removing a high mast tower light that collapsed during September’s wind storm. Westbound travel into Green River will still be accessible to via exit 89 just past the tunnels.
- Tonight, in area high school volleyball, Green River will host Evanston at 6 p.m. and Rock Springs will be home against Riverton, also at 6 p.m. In other area play, Pinedale will be at Lyman and Worland is at Lovell.
- The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will start their practice sessions today, their first under new head coach Jeff Linder. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Virginia Ann Folks – Details
Elsie Pauline Dolence – Details