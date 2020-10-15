Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 15, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yes, it was a windy Wednesday in Wyoming. The US Weather Service in Riverton was showing as of 6 p.m. yesterday, the peak wind gust in Rock Springs was 63 mph. Winds over 80 mph elsewhere. More information here.

After yesterday's smaller than recent counts of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health's total surged to 174 yesterday. Sweetwater County with just one. More information here.

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon announced free, at-home COVID-19 testing to the state residents. The saliva test allows residents to get results at home without needing to visit a healthcare provider. More information here.

Reminder to commuters, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing I-80 westbound exit 91 into Green River this morning between 8 a.m. and noon. Road crews will be removing a high mast tower light that collapsed during September's wind storm. Westbound travel into Green River will still be accessible to via exit 89 just past the tunnels.

Tonight, in area high school volleyball, Green River will host Evanston at 6 p.m. and Rock Springs will be home against Riverton, also at 6 p.m. In other area play, Pinedale will be at Lyman and Worland is at Lovell.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will start their practice sessions today, their first under new head coach Jeff Linder. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Virginia Ann Folks – Details

Elsie Pauline Dolence – Details

