Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming’s recent surge in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Thursday. Sweetwater County reported five new cases Thursday, with its active case count increasing by two to 30. More information here.
- Check out last night’s area high school volleyball results and tonight’s area high school football schedule. More information here.
- This Monday, UW students who spend any time on campus will be required to be tested twice per week, up from the current once per week. More information here.
- Not much change in the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. Firefighters were aided by rain and snow. More information here.
- Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is encouraging inventors, small business owners, and entrepreneurs to attend the Inventors Conference coming up next Saturday. More information and register links here.
- After nearly 800 years, Yellowstone Park’s Old Faithfull geyser may stop being so faithful and go silent, that according to a newly published study. More information here.
- Weather – Today – Sunny, warmer but still windy with afternoon and night winds gusting to 45 mph. High – 58 Low – 41. Seven-day forecast here.
