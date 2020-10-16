Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wyoming’s recent surge in new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued Thursday. Sweetwater County reported five new cases Thursday, with its active case count increasing by two to 30. More information here.

Check out last night's area high school volleyball results and tonight's area high school football schedule. More information here.

This Monday, UW students who spend any time on campus will be required to be tested twice per week, up from the current once per week. More information here.

Not much change in the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest. Firefighters were aided by rain and snow. More information here.

Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi is encouraging inventors, small business owners, and entrepreneurs to attend the Inventors Conference coming up next Saturday. More information and register links here.

After nearly 800 years, Yellowstone Park's Old Faithfull geyser may stop being so faithful and go silent, that according to a newly published study. More information here.

Weather – Today – Sunny, warmer but still windy with afternoon and night winds gusting to 45 mph. High – 58 Low – 41. Seven-day forecast here.

Latest Obituaries:

Links to National and International News:

