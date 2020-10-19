Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 19, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

On Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported a total of 194 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. That comes just one day after the state’s record-high was reported on Saturday. Sweetwater County had four new cases reported Sunday. More information here.

As of Friday, more than 20 percent of Wyoming’s registered voters have already cast their ballots for the November 3 general election. The Mullen Fire burning in parts of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest was listed at 55 percent contained as of 10 p.m. Sunday night. Some Wyoming residents allowed to return to their property. More information here.

On Saturday the Stand for Whitt 5K Run in Rock Springs generated over $10,000 in donations. Organizers stated there was still more to be counted. All the proceeds raised from the event will go to the YWCA of Sweetwater County to help bring awareness and combat domestic violence in the county.

Latest Obituaries:

