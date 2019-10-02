Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Yesterday at the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners meeting Sweetwater Event Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd asked the county to sponsor over $24 million in complex upgrades, to be funded by the specific purpose tax. More information here.

First Lady Melania Trump will be in Jackson tomorrow. Trump will be visiting area national parks. More information here.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help from area children this Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help prepare for this year’s Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River.​ More information here.

It was a valiant effort Tuesday night by the Wyoming volleyball team against #16 ranked Colorado State, but it came up a bit short. More information here.

Sweetwater County residents age 50+ can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices thanks to Rock Springs high school. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Kelly Dee Walk – Details

Michelle Powers – Details

Dario Gonzales – Details

