Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 2, 2019

0
16

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor, Click for more information.

Local News:

  • Yesterday at the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners meeting Sweetwater Event Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd asked the county to sponsor over $24 million in complex upgrades, to be funded by the specific purpose tax. More information here.

 

  • First Lady Melania Trump will be in Jackson tomorrow.  Trump will be visiting area national parks.  More information here.

 

  • The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help from area children this Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help prepare for this year’s Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River.​ More information here.

 

  • It was a valiant effort Tuesday night by the Wyoming volleyball team against #16 ranked Colorado State, but it came up a bit short.  More information here.

 

  • Sweetwater County residents age 50+ can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices thanks to Rock Springs high school. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Kelly Dee Walk – Details

Michelle Powers – Details

Dario Gonzales – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Wyo4News Obituaries

Morning Weather Report

Road Report

Help Wanted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR