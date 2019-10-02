Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 2, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday at the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners meeting Sweetwater Event Complex Executive Director Larry Lloyd asked the county to sponsor over $24 million in complex upgrades, to be funded by the specific purpose tax. More information here.
- First Lady Melania Trump will be in Jackson tomorrow. Trump will be visiting area national parks. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is seeking help from area children this Saturday, October 5, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to help prepare for this year’s Day of the Dead event at the museum in Green River. More information here.
- It was a valiant effort Tuesday night by the Wyoming volleyball team against #16 ranked Colorado State, but it came up a bit short. More information here.
- Sweetwater County residents age 50+ can receive free one-on-one tutoring on their cell phones and other mobile devices thanks to Rock Springs high school. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Kelly Dee Walk – Details
Michelle Powers – Details
Dario Gonzales – Details