Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

A small single-engine aircraft crashed while attempting to take off yesterday afternoon from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs. The pilot was treated for injuries. More information here.

Sweetwater County had eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. But the state total of 251 new cases easily set a new one day high

Woman's Club of Rock Springs made a nice donation to the Rock Springs Police Department K9 Unit.

Our windy and warm weather will be changing to chilly and then cold weather by this weekend. Lows possible in the single digits by Saturday night. More information here.

At Rock Springs High School, homecoming festivities continue with Tie-Dye Tuesday. The homecoming parade will take place today at 4 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs.

In area volleyball today, Farson-Eden will host Big Piney and Rock Mountain will be at Lovell.

Links to National and International News:

