Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 20, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- A small single-engine aircraft crashed while attempting to take off yesterday afternoon from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport in Rock Springs. The pilot was treated for injuries. More information here.
- Sweetwater County had eight new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health. But the state total of 251 new cases easily set a new one day high More information here.
- Woman’s Club of Rock Springs made a nice donation to the Rock Springs Police Department K9 Unit. More information here.
- Our windy and warm weather will be changing to chilly and then cold weather by this weekend. Lows possible in the single digits by Saturday night. More information here.
- At Rock Springs High School, homecoming festivities continue with Tie-Dye Tuesday. The homecoming parade will take place today at 4 p.m. in Downtown Rock Springs.
- In area volleyball today, Farson-Eden will host Big Piney and Rock Mountain will be at Lovell.
Latest Obituaries:
Jame Clifford “Willie” Wilson – Details