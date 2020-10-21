Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- After a record-setting total of 251 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Wyoming’s new case number dropped to 146 on Monday. Sweetwater County registered six new cases yesterday. More information here.
- Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing this afternoon. He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. More information here.
- The Mountain West Conference announced this Saturday’s football game between New Mexico and Colorado State has canceled. Recently the Fort Collins area has had a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Wyoming’s opening game at Nevada this Saturday evening is still a go. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced new hours for their drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection services. The new hours will be from 9 to 5 Monday thru Friday and 9 to 2 on the weekends. More information here.
- A Rapid City, South Dakota teenager is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that occurred late Tuesday morning on I-25. The pursuit started when a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle headed southbound on I-25 north of Wheatland. The 19-year old female driver fled with speeds reaching 100 mph plus. Troopers were able to deploy spike strips in Laramie County, which deflated the vehicle tires and then employ a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to bring the chase to a close. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.
