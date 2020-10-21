Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 21, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Sponsor

Local News:

After a record-setting total of 251 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday , Wyoming’s new case number dropped to 146 on Monday. Sweetwater County registered six new cases yesterday. More information here .

, Wyoming’s new case number dropped to 146 on Monday. Sweetwater County registered six new cases yesterday. . Governor Mark Gordon will hold a media briefing this afternoon . He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. More information here .

. He will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. . The Mountain West Conference announced this Saturday’s football game between New Mexico and Colorado State has canceled. Recently the Fort Collins area has had a surge in new COVID-19 cases. Wyoming’s opening game at Nevada this Saturday evening is still a go. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Advertisement

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced new hours for their drive-thru COVID-19 specimen collection services . The new hours will be from 9 to 5 Monday thru Friday and 9 to 2 on the weekends. More information here.

. The new hours will be from 9 to 5 Monday thru Friday and 9 to 2 on the weekends. A Rapid City, South Dakota teenager is in custody following a high-speed pursuit that occurred late Tuesday morning on I-25. The pursuit started when a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle headed southbound on I-25 north of Wheatland. The 19-year old female driver fled with speeds reaching 100 mph plus. Troopers were able to deploy spike strips in Laramie County, which deflated the vehicle tires and then employ a Tactical Vehicle Intervention to bring the chase to a close. The driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Advertisement

Latest Obituaries:

Hui-Suk Sue Bozner – Details

Emogene J Hanson – Details

Virginia Elaine Turcato – Details

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News

Road Report

Help Wanted