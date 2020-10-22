Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Wednesday’s Wyoming Department of Health new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 totaled 235 , the state’s second-highest one day total. The highest one-day total of 251 was set just this past Monday. Sweetwater County reported eight of those cases. More information here .

We could be seeing record cold daytime high-temperature Sunday. The National Weather Service has Sunday's high in the Rock Springs and Green River area at just 19 degrees. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers moved up to number three in this week's WyoPreps.com 4A football rankings. Farson-Eden is still on top of the 6-Man poll, with Mountain View and Lyman still number one and number two in the 2A poll. More information here.

In yesterday’s media briefing from the State Capital, Wyoming’s State Health Officer Alexia Harrist offered up numbers regarding Wyoming’s surge in COVID-19 cases . Harrist reported over the last six weeks, the state’s 14-day average of new daily cases went from 28 to 152 as of this past Tuesday. The state’s positivity test rate rose from less than two percent to well over five percent. Harrist stated most of the virus spread appears to be coming from “informal gatherings.” She stressed the effectiveness of wearing masks to decrease the virus’s spread, along with regular hand washing and social distancing.

Ten cases of COVID-19 have been detected among members of the University of Wyoming's men's and women's cross country teams, prompting the university to take action. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Charlotte Ann Copeland- Details

John B Howe – Details

Karyn Kay Schwartz – Details

