Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: October 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

It was another big day of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Thursday. The Wyoming Department of Health report listed 232 new cases, six in Sweetwater County. Active cases at an all-time high. More information here .

Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll increased by seven Thursday. More information here .

Prescription Take Back day is scheduled for tomorrow in Rock Springs and Green River. The goal is to encourage people to remove old, unused, and unneeded medications from their homes while providing a safe method of destruction for the medications. More information here.

Quilting on the Green will be taking place today and Saturday at the Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River. More information here .

In area high school football, Rock Springs will host top-rated Cheyenne East in their Homecoming game at 6 p.m. Green River travels to Star Valley, Lyman is at Mountain View in a battle of Class 2A #2 versus #1. Lovell is home against Cokeville, and Kemmerer is at Big Piney. Undefeated Farson-Eden will travel to Little Snake River on Saturday.

In college football, the Wyoming Cowboys will play their first game of the year Saturday evening in Reno against the Nevada Wolf Pack. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio's 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with kick-off at 5.

Latest Obituaries:

Andrew Harrison Chatterton – Details

Kasey Kauppi – Details

Zackary Ryan Eikanger – Details

